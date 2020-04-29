BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

