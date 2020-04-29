CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

