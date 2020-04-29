CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

