CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.