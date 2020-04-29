Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

