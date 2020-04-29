Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $518.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.