Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,756 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. TH Data Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

