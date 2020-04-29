Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.