American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

