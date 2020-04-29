Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 12,841 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Certified Advisory Corp Has $110,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
Certified Advisory Corp Has $110,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc
CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Unilever N.V.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Unilever N.V.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc
CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report