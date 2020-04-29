BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VIG opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

