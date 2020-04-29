Asio Capital LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

