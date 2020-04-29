Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Trimmed by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

