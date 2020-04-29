Asio Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.