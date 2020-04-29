Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.7% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 83,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 46,905 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.2% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 769,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.