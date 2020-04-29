Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

