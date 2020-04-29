Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

