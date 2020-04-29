Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

