CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.