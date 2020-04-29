Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stake in Target Co.
Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stake in Target Co.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc.
CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 49,155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 49,155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC
5,900 Shares in Target Co. Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department
5,900 Shares in Target Co. Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report