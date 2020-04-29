Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

