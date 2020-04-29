5,900 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

