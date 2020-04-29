9,245 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

