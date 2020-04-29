10,586 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 79,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

