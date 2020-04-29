Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 177,642 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

