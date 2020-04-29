Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 424 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 594,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

