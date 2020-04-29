Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,081 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,081 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

