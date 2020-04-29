Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

