Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43,886.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,658 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.