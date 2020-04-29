Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

