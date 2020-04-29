Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 274.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.29. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

