Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MU opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.