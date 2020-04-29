Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,986 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.65. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

