Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 6,396 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in ABB by 1,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

NYSE ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

