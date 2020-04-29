Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.24.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

