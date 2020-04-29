Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

