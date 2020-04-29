Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 4,465 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

