Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $280,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

