Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 86,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

