Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,522 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

