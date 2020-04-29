CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJH stock opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

