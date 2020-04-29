Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 29,187 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

