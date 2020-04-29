Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,003 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 158,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of AIG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

