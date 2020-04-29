Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NYSE:BAX opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

