Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,915 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

