A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

