Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $264.73 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

