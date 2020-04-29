AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

