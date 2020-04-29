Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 2,550 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.