CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

