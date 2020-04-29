Cognios Capital LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

